W K Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home
3838 Airport Hwy
Toledo, OH 43615
(419) 385-5305

Harold B. Smith

Harold B. Smith Obituary
Harold B. Smith

Harold "Smitty" Smith, a proud World War II veteran, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his wife, June; sons, Terry and Kenny; grandsons, Mark and Brian Robinson.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Tom) Robinson; great grandson, Zachary; and great great grandson, Jaxton.

In keeping with Harold's wishes, services will be private.

Please send condolence to www.sujkowskiairport.com.

Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
