Harold B. Smith
Harold "Smitty" Smith, a proud World War II veteran, passed away on March 9, 2020, at the age of 96. He was preceded in death by his wife, June; sons, Terry and Kenny; grandsons, Mark and Brian Robinson.
Harold is survived by his daughter, Barbara (Tom) Robinson; great grandson, Zachary; and great great grandson, Jaxton.
In keeping with Harold's wishes, services will be private.
Please send condolence to www.sujkowskiairport.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020