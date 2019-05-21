Harold Clayton Manore



Harold Clayton Manore, 91, passed away peacefully at home on May 6, 2019. Born in Toledo, Ohio on May 17, 1927, he was the son of Jerry Manore and Helen Rusch.



He lived most of his life in Toledo. He was educated at Central Catholic High School and The University of Toledo. He served in both World War II and the Korean War. Harold started his own business in insurance at the age of 21, "Manore Insurance Agency, Inc.," which he ran for 40 years before retiring and moving with his wife, Shirley (now deceased), to Pompano Beach, Florida, where he enjoyed time with family and friends and doing what he loved: playing bridge, tennis, dancing and fishing.



He was loved and respected by all who knew him. He could always bring a smile to your face with his quick wit and sharp mind.



Harold is survived by his daughter, Susan Robinson; grandson, Logan Robinson and brother, Don Manore.



He will be greatly missed and remain in our hearts forever.



Services will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. in Gesu Church. Interment will follow in Calvary Cemetery.



Published in The Blade from May 21 to May 22, 2019