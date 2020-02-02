Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020
11:00 AM
Harold D. Thornton


1939 - 2020
Harold D. Thornton Obituary
Harold D. Thornton

Harold D. Thornton, 81, of Perrysburg, passed away Saturday, February 1, 2020 at the Manor of Perrysburg. Harold was born January 7, 1939 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Harry and Frances (Bradshaw) Thornton. He married Jeanette K. Schwan on July 20, 1959 and they shared 60 years together.

Harold had an inner desire to leave Perrysburg better than he found it. He cared about himself and others. His most fond memories were taking the police academy at the ripe old age of 51, and passing it. He loved learning the proper way to ride a motorcycle. He owed a lot to Sheriff John Kohl, who encouraged him. He worked for L.O.F. for over 30 years, the Perrysburg Fire Division from 1969-1998 and the Perrysburg Municipal Court. He was a member of the Ohio Highway Patrol Auxiliary and the Sheriff Auxiliary.

Harold is survived by his wife, Jeanette; sons, Todd (Jill) Thornton and Steve Thornton; grandchildren, Kevin Thornton, Erica (Andy) Gierhart, Emily Brogan and Ben Thornton. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Doris Incledon and brother, Roger Boyd.

Friends will be received Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 E. South Boundary Street, Perrysburg (419-874-3133). Funeral services will be held at the funeral home, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in Harold's name to Hospice of Northwest Ohio, Perrysburg. Condolences may be made online to the family at:

www.witzlershank.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
