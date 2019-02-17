Harold Dean Roesti



Harold Dean Roesti, age 82, of Toledo, died February 13, 2019 at Kingston Residence of Sylvania. Harold was born August 30, 1936 in Defiance, Ohio to the late Harold and Gladys (Hageman) Roesti. Following graduation from Napoleon High School in 1954, he served four years in the United States Air Force and then earned a business/accounting degree from BGSU. After he completed his degree, he moved Columbus, OH and met his soon to be wife, Marilyn Lowe. They were married June 6, 1964. After their marriage, job opportunities moved the couple to Toledo, OH. Later, as their family grew, they settled in Sylvania, OH.



Harold and his wife owned and operated MLR Properties in Swanton, Ohio for more than 30 years. He was a longtime member of Monroe Street United Methodist Church and was currently a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. Harold loved the outdoors, especially boating and water sports, as well playing tennis and extensive travel. He and his family shared many memories through the years at their cottage on Lake Seneca. Harold and his wife were avid OSU fans and spent many weekends devoted to football. Harold will be remembered for his independent nature and his deep devotion to his wife.



Surviving are his wife of over 54 years, Marilyn A. (Lowe) Roesti; children, Jeffrey (Mary) Roesti, Laura (James) Rothschild and Brad (Stephanie) Roesti; grandchildren, Alex, Bella, Elaina, Noah, Chloe, Julia, Bonnie, Owen, Ethan, Zane, Cole, Caitlin, Emily and Charlie; and sister, Jean Keller.



Visitation is Monday from 4-8 p.m. in the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.). Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Epworth United Methodist Church, 4855 West Central Avenue, Toledo, OH 43615. Burial will follow at Toledo Memorial Park.



Memorials are suggested to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Ohio Living Home Health & Hospice, https://www.ohioliving.org/foundation/donate.



Published in The Blade on Feb. 17, 2019