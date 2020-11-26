1/1
Harold E. Jones
1950 - 2020
{ "" }
Mr. Harold E. Jones

Harold E. Jones, 70, was born to the union of Bruce Jones and Lucinda (Jones) Robinson August 26, 1950 in Toledo, OH. He passed away peacefully at Ebeid Hospice on November 21, 2020. He attended Scott High School and was employed by Jeep/Chrysler 32 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife of 40 years, Donna Jean; 2 brothers; 3 sisters and 2 grandchildren.

He leaves to cherish his memory, spouse Renita; brothers, Henry and Kenneth Robinson; sons, Shawn (Cher) Reid, Prentice (Maria) Griswold, Kevin (Viola) Arnold and Edward Jones; only daughter, Fairie (Anthony) Woods; 9 grandchildren; 5 great grandchildren and numerous family and loved ones.

Visitation, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, November 29, 2020, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Family Hour/Wake and Funeral Service, 10 and 11 a.m. respectively on Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Northwestern M. B. Church, 1171 Oakwood Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Reverend Willie Knighten, Sr., Pastor and Officiant.

cbrownfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Nov. 26 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
November 25, 2020
farewell my long time friend you will be sorely missed much love














marchelle gregory
Friend
