Harold F. Mizer
Harold F. Mizer, 83, passed away peacefully August 29, 2019 at his residence in Benson, Arizona. He was born September 30, 1935 in Perrysburg, Ohio to Frank and Bernice (Johnston) Mizer.
Harold attended Eagle Point Elementary and Rossford High School in Rossford, Ohio. He proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1952-1959. He was employed at Libbey Glass as a furnace tender for 36 years. Upon his retirement in 1995, he enjoyed reading, traveling, and cooking. In 2011, he and wife Susan moved to Benson, Arizona to enjoy retirement life. While in Benson, he loved socializing with other retirees and cooking for the retirement community.
He is survived by his loving wife Susan; sons, Harold (Linda) and Mark Mizer; stepdaughters, Lynnette Simpson, Christy (Randy) Hansen; and stepson, Brian (Kelly) Wesolowski; many grandchildren, great grandchildren and step grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, William, Irene and Robert; and children Cindy Parker and Brian Mizer.
The family would like to thank dear friends Charlie Reynolds, Ron Regich, Sandy Stortz, and TMC Hospice of Tucson, Arizona for their support and guidance at this time.
At Harold's request there will be no services held at this time. To honor Harold he would like you to have a dish of ice cream and a smile to remember him by.
Published in The Blade from Sept. 7 to Sept. 9, 2019