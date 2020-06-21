Harold H. MariageHarold H. Mariage, age 93, of Waterville, OH, went to be with Jesus, his Lord and Savior, on April 13, 2020, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg.He was born on March 17, 1927, in Danville, IL, to Hector and Mamie (Henthorne) Mariage.He graduated from Oakwood High School, Muncie, IL., 1945. Harold married his high school sweetheart, Marjorie J. Saunders, on June 28,1945, in Jeffersonville, IN, and she preceded him in death June 4, 2014.Harold worked at the Sugar Creek Creamery in Danville, IL, during high school before entering the US Navy during World War II in early 1945 where he served on the USS Washington in the South Pacific. Upon discharge, he returned to the Creamery for several years. Later he sold life insurance for Western-Southern Life Insurance Company. From there he jointed PPG in Sales and Management until his retirement.After retiring, he went to work for Kirchenbauer Paints and 21st Century Paints.He and Marjorie served the Lord faithfully in various local churches—Western Ave. Baptist Church, Danville, for many years. Upon moving to Toledo in the mid-60s, they became very active at Bethel Baptist Church and then for the past 48 years at Emmanuel Baptist Church. He served as deacon, Sunday School teacher, and together they worked in the youth ministry.Harold was an avid gardener and traveler. He and Marjorie traveled throughout the Continental U.S. and Hawaii. They also spent the winter months as snowbirds in Panama City Beach, FL, for 19 years.Harold was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and is survived by his sons, Duane (Sally) Mariage of Middleville, MI; Michael (Colleen) Mariage of West Liberty, OH; and Brad (Gail) Mariage of Houston, TX; 7 grandchildren: Cindy (Gershwin) Grant, Doug Mariage, Jennifer (Randy) Barrett; Abigail (Michael) Crawford, Amanda Mariage, Drew Mariage and Blake Mariage; 5 great-grandchildren, Madison and Ashlyn Barrett and Madelin, Karissa and Grant Crawford; and a brother, Robert Mariage of Danville IL. He was preceded in death by his parents Hector and Mamie Mariage; and an infant sister.Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, a private graveside service was held on April 17 at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville, Ohio.A memorial service will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 4207 W. Laskey Rd., Toledo, on Saturday, June 27, at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at 10:00 a.m.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Harold's memory to Emmanuel Baptist Missionary Fund or Emmanuel Baptist School."For by grace you have been saved through faith...it is the gift of God..." Ephesians 2:8,9Condolences for Harold's family may be expressed online at