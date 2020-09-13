1/1
Harold J. Monhollen
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold J. Monhollen

Harold J. Monhollen, age 87, of Toledo, Ohio, died September 6, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born December 21, 1932, in LaSalle, MI, to Mr. and Mrs. James (Iva Young) Monhollen. Harold was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired from Jeep after 37 years in 1987. After retirement he worked for Ed Schmidt for a number of years doing dealer trades and title runs. In his younger years Harold played softball and loved to bowl on the Tuesday night league at University Lanes. He enjoyed playing cards, participating in numerous Euchre tournaments and looked forward to his weekly breakfast with his best buddy and cousin, Stanley Monhollen at Rick's City Diner. The family would like to thank Stanley for all you have done for dad throughout the years; Rick Salem, Amy Lynn Szabo (his favorite waitress) and all the staff for treating him with kindness, love and respect.

He is survived by his children, Patricia (Jeff) Leichty, Mark Monhollen and Susan (James) Lahey: 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Jack) Rischman; sister-in-law, Dorothy Monhollen, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Iva and father, James; wife, Betty Monhollen; son, Thomas Monhollen; brother, Ronald Monhollen; sister, Geraldine Monhollen and 2nd wife, Carolyn Monhollen.

There will be no service or visitation due to the Covid19 restrictions. The family will get together to celebrate Harold's life privately. If you wish to donate in Harolds memory please consider Ebeid Hospice or The Toledo Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family please visit

blanchardstrabler.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home
3219 Tremainsville Road
Toledo, OH 43613
419-269-1111
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

5 entries
September 12, 2020
Susie and Jim, we just want you to know that our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family at this time. We Wish we could give you all a big hug, right now, but know that you are in our hearts.. Tim and Kim Walsh
Tim and Kim Walsh
Friend
September 12, 2020
"FATHER" was a sweet, soft spoken man, but had a strong will to keep on a going in life! I'm glad to get to keep "Great Memories" in my heart! R.I.H. Love Sharon (Shorty)
Sharon Jefferson
Friend
September 12, 2020
"FATHER" was a sweet, soft spoken, but had a strong will to just keep on a going in life! I'm sure glad to have good memories of him to keep! R.I.H.
Sharon Jefferson
Friend
September 11, 2020
I miss you and love you dad. I wake up and think of you each morning. Give mom a big hug and kiss for me. Enjoy your new heavenly home with family and our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. I’ll hold down the fort at Rick’s for you. I’ll continue to share memories and stories about you with Amy and the crew. Forever in my heart, Susie
Susan Lahey
Daughter
September 10, 2020
I grew up on Stanley CT with the Monhollens. I'll always remember Mr. Monhollen being soft spoken and so kind no matter how many times I went knocking on their door looking for Patty. Prayers to the family. RIH Mr. Monhollen
Joetta
Neighbor
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved