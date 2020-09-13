Harold J. MonhollenHarold J. Monhollen, age 87, of Toledo, Ohio, died September 6, 2020, at Ebeid Hospice. He was born December 21, 1932, in LaSalle, MI, to Mr. and Mrs. James (Iva Young) Monhollen. Harold was a U.S. Navy Veteran and retired from Jeep after 37 years in 1987. After retirement he worked for Ed Schmidt for a number of years doing dealer trades and title runs. In his younger years Harold played softball and loved to bowl on the Tuesday night league at University Lanes. He enjoyed playing cards, participating in numerous Euchre tournaments and looked forward to his weekly breakfast with his best buddy and cousin, Stanley Monhollen at Rick's City Diner. The family would like to thank Stanley for all you have done for dad throughout the years; Rick Salem, Amy Lynn Szabo (his favorite waitress) and all the staff for treating him with kindness, love and respect.He is survived by his children, Patricia (Jeff) Leichty, Mark Monhollen and Susan (James) Lahey: 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; sister, Shirley (Jack) Rischman; sister-in-law, Dorothy Monhollen, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Iva and father, James; wife, Betty Monhollen; son, Thomas Monhollen; brother, Ronald Monhollen; sister, Geraldine Monhollen and 2nd wife, Carolyn Monhollen.There will be no service or visitation due to the Covid19 restrictions. The family will get together to celebrate Harold's life privately. If you wish to donate in Harolds memory please consider Ebeid Hospice or The Toledo Humane Society. To leave a special message for the family please visit