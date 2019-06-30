Harold L. Krauss



Harold L. Krauss, age 93, of Delta, passed away early Wednesday morning, June 26, 2019 at the Fulton County Health Center while under the care of Great Lakes Hospice. Harold was born in Delta on June 21, 1926 to the late Godlob Krauss and Elizabeth "Bessie" Krauss. He graduated from Delta High School in 1944 and soon after married the love of his life, Mary Fortney on June 26, 1944. Harold went on to serve in the U.S Army during WWII. Upon returning he settled down with Mary on their farm and together raised five children. Along with being a lifelong farmer, Harold operated the Delta and Swanton Sunoco Gas Stations for 12 years. He was also a past member of the Delta American Legion, Ordinance #6440 Company of the National Guard and Trinity Lutheran Church in Delta. Some of Harold's fondest hobbies included gardening, fishing, bowling, playing cards and traveling. Harold was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Steusloff; infant sister, Agnes Mary Krauss; sister, Margaret Langel; great grandchildren, Jaxson Andrews and Adrianne Smith and daughter-in-law, Julie Krauss. Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 75 years, Mary E. Krauss; children, Penny (Dick) Sintobin of Delta, Teresa (Frank) Wurns of Delta, Bruce (Dianna) Krauss of Grand Rapids, OH and Marcy (Jay) Lefevre of Delta; son-in-law, Roger Steusloff; brother, Phillip Krauss; sister, Carol (Neil) Knouase; grandchildren, David (Patty) Steusloff, Heather (Erich) Starkweather, Brian (Samantha) Krauss, Tara (Chad) Johnson, Laura (Jake) Simon, Mike Chase, Ross (Melissa) Chase, Jennifer (Casey) Andrews, Peggy (Tedd) Smith and Mark (Tabitha) Sintobin; along with 29 great grandchildren; 10 great great grandchildren with twin boys arriving soon. Friends will be received from 2:00 – 8:00 PM on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St Hwy 109 in Delta; where a funeral service celebrating Harold's life will begin at 10:00 AM on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 also at the funeral home. Those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider Trinity Lutheran Church, 410 Taylor St, Delta, Ohio 43515 or the Fulton County Senior Center, 240 Clinton St., Wauseon, Ohio 43567 in his memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website atwww.barnesfuneralchapel.com.



Published in The Blade from June 30 to July 1, 2019