|
|
Harold L. Schulte
Harold Schulte, 91, of Genoa passed into the loving arms of God on Friday, September 27, 2019 at The Lakes of Monclova. He was born October 24, 1927 on his family's farm in Lake Township, the third of four boys, to Louis and Esther (Bosse) Schulte. He graduated from Lake High School in 1945. He was drafted into the US Army in March of 1946 and discharged November of 1946. He was redrafted into the US Army November 1950 and was assigned to Fort Belvoir, Virginia for cartography school. He was then stationed in post war Germany with the Corps of Engineers drawing maps. He was discharged in November 1952.
He met the woman that would become his wife, Irene Williams, at Vollmar's Park between periods of military service. They were married February 6, 1954 and enjoyed 65 years together.
He worked the farm from early childhood until he could no longer climb into the tractor in his 80's. He farmed with his 2 brothers for many years and then with his son and grandson. He truly loved the land that God gave him to care for.
He also was a true man of God. His beloved church, Zion Lutheran, was right around the corner from the farm. He devoted much time to his church as a member of council and financial treasurer of the building fund.
He was a member of the board of directors of the Luckey Farmers Cooperative. He served 9 years and served as secretary for many of those years.
He is survived by his loving wife, Irene, Son, Jim (Jackie), daughter, Deb (Bob) Valasek. His grandchildren, Jeff (Brooke) and Jennifer (Seth) Parkhurst survive. He is also survived by his 4 great-grandchildren, Alexis, Raelynn, Brianna, and Brynn. He was preceded in death by his 3 brothers, Lowell, Earl and Wilbur.
The family would like to thank the staff at Lakes of Monclova and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their loving care over the last weeks of his life.
Family and friends will be received 4-8 p.m., Monday, September 30, 2019 at the Marsh and Marsteller Funeral Home, 110 W. Main Street, Luckey, OH. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at Zion Lutheran Church, 26535 Pemberville Road, Latcha (Perrysburg), OH, with additional visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Rev. Steve Bull. Interment will be in Lake Township Cemetery, Millbury. There will be a bereavement luncheon served in the church fellowship hall immediately following the cemetery committal service. Memorials may take the form of contributions to: Zion Lutheran Church or Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at: www.marshfuneralhomes.com
www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 29 to Sept. 30, 2019