Harold Marksch
1934 - 2020
Harold Marksch

Harold Marksch, age 85, of Toledo, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Mercy St. Anne's Hospital. He was born on October 8, 1934, to Henry and Hazel (Young) Marksch in Toledo. Harold was employed with Jeep for 49 years before retiring. He was an avid outdoorsman, loved fishing, and boating. Harold enjoyed taking casino trips with his wife. He looked forward to time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren. Harold's spunk, smile, and caring nature will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 14 siblings. Harold is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Barbara Marksch; children, Jackie Marksch, Craig Marksch, Dawn (John) Wagonlander and Sheryl Marksch; grandchildren, Zachery, Ashley, Kaylie and Evelyn; brother, Bobby (Rosie) Marksch; sister, Paula (Gene) Jones; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, August 30, 2020, from 2 – 7:00 p.m. at Newcomer – West Sylvania Chapel, 3655 King Rd., Toledo, OH 43617 (419-392-9500). Funeral Services will be Private on Monday with Interment following in Ottawa Hills Memorial Park. (Masks are required are with social distancing).

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the American Heart Association.

The family would like to give a special thank you to Chaplain Jim Woods and the nurses at Mercy St. Anne's for all of their love, care and support given to Harold and our family through this difficult time.

To leave a special message for Harold's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Aug. 30 to Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
30
Visitation
02:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - West Sylvania
Memories & Condolences
August 29, 2020
My Condolences Dawn to you and your family, may God bless your family with comfort and peace.
Roberta Camara
Friend
August 29, 2020
