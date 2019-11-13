Home

Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
11:00 AM - 2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Burial
Monday, Nov. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
Harold "Mert" McCrae


1932 - 2019
Harold "Mert" McCrae Obituary
Harold "Mert" McCrae

Harold "Mert" McCrae, age 87, of Toledo, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at home surrounded by his family. He was born May 17, 1932 in Toledo to Harold and Esther McCrae. He was a graduate of DeVilbiss High School and later attended the University of Toledo. Mert retired from Art Iron Inc. after 40 years of employment. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and golfing in his free time.

He was preceded in death by his parents. Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of 63 years, Rita McCrae; children, Michael (Jennifer) McCrae, Douglas (Cindy) McCrae and Deborah (Walt) McCrae; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild.

The family will receive guests Sunday, November 17, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the Funeral Service at 2:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). For those wishing to attend the burial, please meet at the funeral home Monday, November 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. Harold will be buried at Ottawa Hills Memorial Park Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Hospice in Harold's memory.

To leave a special message for Harold's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
Published in The Blade on Nov. 13, 2019
