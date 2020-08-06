Harold P. Wink



October 19, 1927 - July 27, 2020



Harold P. Wink of Florida, formerly of Toledo, died July 27, 2020, at 93.



Son of Harold H. Wink and Nellie (Puckett) Wink; brother of Richard, Larry, Ronald; father of Paula (Lowney) Wink and Judith (Thomas) Huebner; grandchildren, Eric, Kyle, Stephanie; great grandchildren, Shelby, Krista, Kalob; great-great-grandchildren, Parker Auggie, Lillian.



Harold was a veteran of World War II and the Korean War.



He married Barbara (Baldwin) Wink in 1947. Retired from Ohio Bell after 35 years of service. He loved to travel and garden.



Theus Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 914 W. Main St. Leesburg, FL, will handle arrangements. He will be interred next to wife, Barbara, in Bradenton, FL.





