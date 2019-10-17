|
|
Harold Paul Perkins Jr.
Harold Paul Perkins, Jr, age 50, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in Toledo, Ohio. Harold was born on June 10, 1969 in South Vietnam to Hoa Nguyen and Harold Perkins, Sr. and immigrated with his parents and siblings to Sylvania, Ohio in May, 1972. Harold was an entrepreneur for 40 years, starting his lawn service in 1979 when he was just 10 years old, and his big red truck could frequently be seen around town.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Hoa Nguyen. He is survived by his father, Harold Perkins, Sr (Nga); daughter, Jillian Hupp; siblings, La Perkins, Hoang Tran, Hanh Tran (Sis), Tai Tran (Terrie), Loi Tran (Hoa), Nga Tran (Al Klosek), Dao Tran, Donna Husemoller (John), and Dianna Ross; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a future date and location. If you would like to leave your condolences or share your memories of Harold with the family or receive notification of the service, please email [email protected]
Published in The Blade on Oct. 17, 2019