Harold R. Firsdon
1947 - 2020
Harold R. Firsdon

Harold R. Firsdon, age 72, of Fremont, Ohio and formerly of Toledo passed away October 25, 2020 at Ebeid Hospice of Sylvania, Ohio. Harold was born November 1, 1947 in Toledo to Harold O. and Irene (Yunker) Firsdon. The oldest of six children, Harold attended Whitmer High School and worked for over 37 years at General Motor's Powertrain until his retirement. A loving father and grandfather, he was a family man who truly enjoyed the time he spent with his family. Harold was a diehard Notre Dame Football fan who loved golf, fishing, woodworking and watching the Detroit Tigers and Lions.

Surviving are his wife, Kyong; children, Michael (Laura) Firsdon, Robert (Tina) Firsdon and Marci (Clint) Cochran; siblings, Linda (Bill) Ward, Ronald Firsdon and Terry (Francine) Firsdon. Also surviving are his five beloved grandchildren, Brandon Firsdon, Abigail Firsdon, Nathan Firsdon, Hunter Firsdon and Carson Cochran. Preceding him in death were his parents; sister, Debbie Girtz; brother, Mike Firsdon; and his nephew, Johnny Girtz.

Harold's life celebration will begin Thursday October 29, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski Funeral Home a Life Celebration Home, 5055 Secor Road, Toledo, Ohio (419) 475-5055 where the funeral service will begin Friday October 30th at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Fr. James Auth presiding. Interment will follow in Toledo Memorial Park, Sylvania, Ohio.

www.urbanskifuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Oct. 28 to Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Celebration of Life
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Urbanski Funeral Home
OCT
30
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Urbanski Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Urbanski Funeral Home
5055 Secor Rd
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-5055
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
October 27, 2020
Alluring Elegance Bouquet
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kanthikiran Kuchibotla
