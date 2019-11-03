|
Harold R. Pohlman
Harold Richard Pohlman was born August 1, 1929 in Toledo, Ohio to Harold and Marguerite (Lehston) Pohlman and died at 90 years old, on October 27, 2019, in Sylvania, Ohio at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings comforted by family.
Harold was preceded in death by his mother, father and sister, Shirley Golupski. He is survived by son Michael (Jennifer) Pohlman; daughter Kathie (Thomas) Tetting; granddaughter Katie and nephew David Golupski and family. Harold was a loving father, grandfather and friend to all, maintaining his sense of humor and adventure throughout his life.
Harold had a full life including serving as Staff Sargent in the U.S. Army (Ski Troops) in Alaska during the Korean War. Harold was employed by Champion Spark Plug for thirty-four years retiring as Section Head of the Tool Design Department in 1989. Harold was also President of the former Steal Shield Corporation.
Harold was a lifelong avid fisherman never passing up an opportunity to fish locally, or in various locations within North America and the Caribbean, with family and friends. Harold loved watching college football on Saturdays with his favorite team being The Ohio State Buckeye's. He was an amateur woodworker who enjoyed designing and creating wood projects both functional and whimsical. He also enjoyed spending time with his children and granddaughter whenever he could.
A special thank you to our "family" at Charter Senior Living of Oak Openings in Sylvania, Ohio for their loving care and support during his residency. A group of "friends" without whom we would have been lost.
There will be no visitation and services are private. Please view and sign the guest registry at coylefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019