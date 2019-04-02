Harold "Hal" Robert Jenks, Jr. 07/26/1941 - 03/29/2019



Hal Jenks was a lover of books, learning, travel, and, most of all, his family. A native Toledoan, he died peacefully at age 77 in his home in Saline, Michigan, with his family by his side.



Hal was born in Toledo, to Harold Sr. and Frances (Mellon) Jenks, and was the oldest of ten children. He graduated from St. Francis de Sales High School and John Carroll University, and later received master's degrees from Wayne State University and the University of Toledo, and a Ph.D. from Bowling Green State University.



His career path was primarily devoted to teaching and helping others. In the early '80s, he founded Connecting Point, a shelter for runaway youth. He taught at Cardinal Stritch High School and later at the University of Wisconsin and Eastern New Mexico University. When he retired in his seventies, he was working as a child and family therapist, a job he found rewarding and fulfilling.



Hal was a true Renaissance man who loved opera, Mahler's symphonies, James Joyce, the Shakespeare Festival in Stratford, and a well-crafted martini. He was passionate about learning and almost always had a book or the latest issue of "The Economist" in hand. He adored puns, though most of his were groaners. Case in point: he once had t-shirts made that read "One Hal of a Guy" and "My Daddy was a Hal-Raiser."



Until his last day, he was cared for with love and devotion by his wife Minda, whom he called his "O & O" (his one and only). He was extraordinarily proud of both of his children—Jennifer Jenks (who lives in Ann Arbor with her husband, Robert, and their daughters, Madeline, 7, and Amelia, 6) and Jonathan Jenks, who resides in Toledo. He is survived by eight siblings: Theresa Garcia, Tom Jenks, Bill Jenks, Mary Jenks, Rick Jenks, Nancy Henry, Dave Jenks, and Kathy Eckelkamp. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Fran McCain.



When he turned 50, Hal called it his "halfway home" birthday and said he hoped to live until he was 100. His life was cut short 23 years before that due to congestive heart failure. Even so, he lived a full, rich life. In his last years, being "Papa" to his adoring granddaughters was one of his proudest titles. In fact, he and Minda moved from Toledo to Saline just to be closer to them, and more involved in their lives. He especially loved reading to them. When his family looked for photos of him, it was notable that most of the recent ones involved him sitting with a granddaughter in his lap as he read them stories. He also adored his dogs, Jack and Nala.



Hal was a man of great intellect and a strong sense of faith. He was deeply loved and is already missed beyond words by his family and the many other people whose lives he touched.



A visitation will be held April 7th at Nie Funeral Home on Liberty Road in Ann Arbor, from 6-8 p.m., with a memorial service at 7:30 p.m. The funeral mass is at 9:30 on April 8th at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Saline. The family is grateful to Arbor Hospice, which provide care and support in Hal's last few days. Donations in his memory can be made to Amnesty International.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 2 to Apr. 3, 2019