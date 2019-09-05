|
Harold Roger Kleopfer
On Tuesday, September 2, Harold Roger Kleopfer, loving husband, father, and friend, passed away at the age of 79. Roger was born on January 23, 1940 in Toledo, Ohio to Cecil and Helen Kleopfer. He worked for Springfield Township Maintenance Department for 35 years, 20 as the Superintendent, and drove bus for Springfield Schools for 16 years. Roger enjoyed riding his motorcycle, golfing, bowling, camping, NASCAR, watching sports, riding his John Deere, and traveling in his RV with his wife. He was a member of the Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons, Fort Industry Lodge, No. 630. He was an accomplished bowler and bowled three 300 games.
He is preceded in death by his parents and brother, Joseph. He married Norma Schrader in 1972, and together they raised their family in Holland, Ohio. Roger is survived by his wife, Norma; five children, Roger (Isabel) Kleopfer, Ronald (Laurie) Kleopfer, Ralph (Bernadine) Schrader, Rhonda (Larry) Chickeral, and Timothy (Bethany) Schrader; 12 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; brothers- and sisters-in-law, and friends.
A visitation will be held Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00am-11:00am at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Highway, Holland, Ohio, 43528, followed by a memorial service at 11:00am with a luncheon to follow. His final resting place will be at the Springfield Township Cemetery, burial service is private. Arrangements have been entrusted to Neville-Shank Funeral Home, 7438 Airport Highway, Holland (419)865-8879.
The family would like to express special thanks to Hospice and Swanton Valley Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center for their loving care in his final weeks. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Providence Lutheran Church.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 5, 2019