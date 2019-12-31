|
|
Harold U. Dawson
Harold Dawson was born May 6, 1938, in Paducah, KY. He departed this life at the University of Toledo Medical Center on December 22, 2019. He was an honorably discharged Air Force Veteran. Harold attended Libbey High School and was employed at Teledyne for over 40 years.
Harold was preceded in death by his wife, Ann Dawson; both parents, 3 brothers, 2 sisters, 2 sons and 1 daughter. He leaves to cherish his memory 2 sons, 2 daughters, 2 sisters and 1 brother-in-law.
Funeral services at House of Day Funeral Home on January 2 at 1 p.m. Funeral Service at 2 p.m.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020