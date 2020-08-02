1/
Harold West Jr.
1923 - 2020
Harold West Jr.

Harold West Jr., 97 of Toledo, Ohio passed away July 28, 2020 in The Promedica Ebeid Hospice. Born June 7, 1923 in Toledo, Ohio to Harold and Mable (Lening) West Sr. Harold graduated from Libbey High School in 1942. Harold was a former member of the United Brethren Church in Toledo.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Marjorie Ohr, Vivian West; brothers, Richard, and Robert West. Surviving are several nieces and great nephews and nieces.

Graveside services where held this past Friday, July 31, 2020 in Circle Hill Cemetery Angola, Indiana. Arrangements were entrusted to The Bersticker-Scot Funeral Home 3453 Heatherdowns Blvd Toledo, Ohio.

www.berstickerscottfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bersticker-Scott Funeral Home
3453 Heatherdowns Boulevard
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 382-3456
