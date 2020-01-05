Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
6:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Brossia
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold William Brossia Jr.


1942 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold William Brossia Jr. Obituary
Harold William Brossia, Jr.

Harold William Brossia, Jr., 77, of Genoa, passed away January 3, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. He was born May 4, 1942 in Curtice to Harold William Brossia, Sr. and Margaret (Everhart). Harold was a boilermaker and also worked at the Toledo Shipyard and many other places. He was also a member of the Army Reserve Guards.

Harold is survived by his children, Annette (Gale) Brossia Frybarger, Andrew Brossia, Brian (Christina) Brossia, and Juli (Tyrone) Span; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, James, Ronald, Richard; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Elizabeth.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thurday, January 9, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -