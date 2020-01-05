|
Harold William Brossia, Jr.
Harold William Brossia, Jr., 77, of Genoa, passed away January 3, 2020 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio Toledo Center. He was born May 4, 1942 in Curtice to Harold William Brossia, Sr. and Margaret (Everhart). Harold was a boilermaker and also worked at the Toledo Shipyard and many other places. He was also a member of the Army Reserve Guards.
Harold is survived by his children, Annette (Gale) Brossia Frybarger, Andrew Brossia, Brian (Christina) Brossia, and Juli (Tyrone) Span; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brothers, James, Ronald, Richard; and many loving nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister, Elizabeth.
Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Thurday, January 9, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. with a memorial service to begin at 6 p.m. Burial will be at a later date at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions can be made to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center.
Published in The Blade from Jan. 5 to Jan. 6, 2020