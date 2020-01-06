|
|
(News story) Harriet E. Hall, who touched thousands of lives as a physical education instructor, volunteer, ice cream shop operator, and Sunday school teacher, died at her home in Perrysburg on Dec. 31. She was 78.
The cause of death was a lung disease called idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, according to a sister, Barbara Diehn Wilch.
The Cleveland Clinic describes IPF as "a disabling disease without a known cure and with few treatment options." It can be difficult to diagnose because it is part of a group of 200 diseases with similar symptoms but different causes. About two-thirds of the people who get IPF are over 60 years of age.
Mrs. Hall was a candidate for a lung transplant until she was diagnosed with pulmonary hypertension in November, her sister said.
Dozens of her former students paid their respects Sunday during visitation at the Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home in Pemberville.
Mrs. Wilch said her sister - the oldest of four girls born to Elmer and Carmen Rudolph - was a big help to their mother when their father died while they were teenagers. But she also was adored by many people in the community for her calm and likable demeanor, her positive attitude, her jovial nature, and - believe it or not - her dimples.
Yes, her dimples. They were one of her most notable physical attributes, her sister said, adding some people jokingly called her "Chuckles" because of her combination of laughter and dimples.
"She had great dimples and a great smile. She was always happy and making jokes," Mrs. Wilch said. "Every place she went, she touched someone's life and made it better."
Born in Toledo on Dec. 9, 1941, Mrs. Hall followed in her mother's footsteps as an educator.
After receiving her bachelors and masters degrees from Bowling Green State University, she embarked on a physical education career that included a year at what was once known as Sylvania's McCord Elementary School, two years at Valley Forge High School in Parma Heights, Ohio, and more than 30 years at Lake Local Schools in Millbury.
She inspired many young people when Title IX - the act that forbids schools, colleges, and universities from limiting participation in sports and other activities based on sex - became federal law in 1972. Her focus was in volleyball and track.
Mrs. Hall retired from teaching in 1998 and then began a second career as owner of Rudy's Dairy Bar for 19 years. The ice cream shop was named after her father, who was a dairy farmer.
She and her husband, Ronnie Evans Hall, were married 55 years. They were married Dec. 19, 1964 in Millbury at Lakewood Church of the Brethren.
Mrs. Hall was a lifelong member of Lakewood Church of Brethren. She sang in the choir, taught Sunday School, became involved in the church's disaster relief efforts, served on the church board, and attended numerous mission trips.
Her volunteer activities included being part of CASA's citizen review board for 20 years. She also enjoyed her Bunco Club, snowmobiling, crafts and sewing, and family time on Lake Erie.
Survivors include her husband, Ronnie Evans Hall; their children, Stephanie Elizabeth Bowe and Andrew Evans Hall; her sisters, Vera Mae Greene, Barbara Diehn Wilch, and Miriam Carmen Morris, and five grandchildren.
The funeral service is at 11 a.m. Monday at Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Rd., Millbury, with another hour of visitation preceding it at 10 a.m.
The family asks that any memorial tributes be made to Lakewood Church of the Brethren. Online condolences can be made at www.marshfuneralhomes.com.
This is a news story by Tom Henry. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6079.
Published in The Blade on Jan. 6, 2020