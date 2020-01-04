|
|
Harriet Elizabeth Hall
Harriet E. Hall, age 78, of Perrysburg, OH, passed away at home on Tuesday evening, December 31, 2019. She was born on December 9, 1941 in Toledo, OH to Elmer and Carmen (Diehn) Rudolph. On December 19, 1964 she married Ronnie Evans Hall in Millbury, OH at Lakewood Church of the Brethren. They recently celebrated 55 years of marriage. Harriet and Ronnie raised two children.
Harriet attended Bowling Green State University where she received her Bachelors and Masters in HPE. While at BGSU, she pledged Alpha Delta Pi, a social sorority. She taught physical education for 1 year at Sylvania McCord Elementary, 2 years at Parma Valley Forge High School and Lake Local Schools in Millbury, Ohio for over 30 years, until her retirement in 1998. It was during this time she watched the evolution of girls' sports, starting with advising "coaching" intramural sports with the GAA(Girls Athletic Association) which included such sports as: volleyball, field hockey, basketball, cheerleading, track and bowling. Eventually Title 9 was passed and she focused on volleyball and track. She coached a NLL championship team in volleyball. After retiring from teaching, she owned and operated Rudy's Dairy Bar for 19 years. Harriet was a woman of great faith and a lifelong member of Lakewood Church of the Brethren. She belonged to such ministries as choir, teaching Sunday School, "Workin' Wonders", church disaster relief, church board, attended various mission trips, among numerous other committees.
Her volunteer activities included Citizen Review Board part of CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) for 20 years and Athena (a woman's investment club). She also enjoyed her Bunco Club, snowmobiling, crafts and sewing, and family time on Lake Erie. However, it was her family that remained the love of her life, especially her grandchildren.
In addition to her husband Ronnie, Harriet is survived by their children: Stephanie Elizabeth (Bradley) Bowe of Pemberville and Andrew Evans Hall of Bowling Green. Sisters: Vera Mae (Jerry) Greene of Columbus, Barbara Diehn (Wayne) Wilch of Perrysburg and Miriam Carmen Morris of Oak Harbor. Grandchildren: Noah Ray Bowe, Ethan "Rudy" Rudolph Bowe, Emma Elizabeth Bowe all of Pemberville, Evan Thomas Hall and Evelynn Elizabeth Hall both of Bowling Green. She was preceded in death by her parents, grandparents, brother-in-law and sister-in-law.
Family and friends will be received 2–7 p.m., Sunday, January 5, 2020 at Marsh & Marsteller Funeral Home, 4094 State Route 105, Pemberville, OH. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, January 6, 2020 at Lakewood Church of the Brethren, 27009 Lemoyne Road, Millbury, OH. There will be an additional time of visitation from 10 a.m. until time of service. Officiating will be Pastor Gene Wyse. Memorials may be made to: Lakewood Church of the Brethren. Those wishing to express a word of encouragement, share a memory or photo may do so at www.marshfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 4, 2020