Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Harriet Elizabeth (Bearringer) Schmaus


1924 - 2019
Harriet Elizabeth (Bearringer) Schmaus Obituary
Harriet Elizabeth (Bearringer) Schmaus

Harriet Elizabeth (Bearringer) Schmaus, age 95, of Toledo passed away December 31, 2019 at Glass City Health and Rehabilitation, Toledo. Harriet Schmaus was born December 1, 1924 in Toledo, Ohio.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles Bearringer and her mother, and Stepfather Elizabeth and Arthur Rhuland; also by her only son, Charles Schmaus and a sister, Mary Rhuland.

She is survived by her daughter, Harriet Marina and four grandsons, George Marina, Clint (Becky) Marina, Michael (Fred) Schmaus and Robert Schmaus; 4 great -grandchildren; 1 great -great grandchild.

Friends will be received at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Toledo (3219 Tremainsville @ Alexis) 419-473-1301 on Saturday from 10-11 a.m. Burial, Sharples Cemetery, Harding Twp. Online condolences:

www.witzlershanktrilby.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 3, 2020
