Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
310 Elizabeth St
Maumee, OH
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
310 Elizabeth St
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
Harriet Frances Warnock

Harriet Frances Warnock Obituary
Harriet Frances Warnock

H. Frances Warnock, age 97 died peacefully during the night at her residence – The Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio on July 4th . Frances' health had been failing recently and was under the fine care of Hospice and her wonderful team at the Elizabeth Scott facility.

Franny was very proud of her large and wonderful family; her many personal and professional friends in the business and bridge communities; her long history as an active and devout Christian; and her active contributions to the Monclova, Maumee, and Toledo communities.

A visitation for her many friends and family is planned for Friday, the 12th of July from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker funeral home, 501 Conant St, Maumee. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, the 13th of July at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth St. in Maumee from 10 A.M. until the time of services at 11 A.M.

Franny's family looks forward to publishing an Obituary later this week describing and celebrating her long and very full life. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
