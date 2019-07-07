Harriet Frances Warnock



H. Frances Warnock, age 97 died peacefully during the night at her residence – The Elizabeth Scott Community in Maumee, Ohio on July 4th . Frances' health had been failing recently and was under the fine care of Hospice and her wonderful team at the Elizabeth Scott facility.



Franny was very proud of her large and wonderful family; her many personal and professional friends in the business and bridge communities; her long history as an active and devout Christian; and her active contributions to the Monclova, Maumee, and Toledo communities.



A visitation for her many friends and family is planned for Friday, the 12th of July from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker funeral home, 501 Conant St, Maumee. Additional visitation will be held Saturday, the 13th of July at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 310 Elizabeth St. in Maumee from 10 A.M. until the time of services at 11 A.M.



Franny's family looks forward to publishing an Obituary later this week describing and celebrating her long and very full life. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019