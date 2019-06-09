Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home
6603 Providence Street
Whitehouse, OH 43571
(419) 877-5322
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
3:30 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Waterville, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
4:00 PM
Zion Lutheran Church
Waterville, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harriet Lehman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harriet J. Lehman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harriet J. Lehman Obituary
Harriet J. Lehman

Harriet Jean Lehman, age 86, passed away May 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Harriet was born in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on a rural farm. She attended grade school during the Depression in a one-room schoolhouse. She joined an airline to see the world and got as far as Ohio before getting married.

Harriet poured her time and devotion into Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville. She sang in and was librarian for the choir, served in ZLCW, on church council, and most notably was a legendary advocate and servant in Zion's kitchen. In her repertoire at home, her bright smile, warm heart, and high standards inspired her sons.Harriet is survived by children, Kim, Kip, (Stacy), and Kris (Kathryn); grandkids, Sean, Erik, Zackary, and Brooke. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, including her twin Harris Dean Peterson, and her husband Dal.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville on Sunday June 30. Visitation begins at 3:30 and service starts at 4:00 with dinner following in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Zion Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund are encouraged. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com

Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now