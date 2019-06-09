Harriet J. Lehman



Harriet Jean Lehman, age 86, passed away May 27, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg. Harriet was born in Blooming Prairie, Minnesota, on a rural farm. She attended grade school during the Depression in a one-room schoolhouse. She joined an airline to see the world and got as far as Ohio before getting married.



Harriet poured her time and devotion into Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville. She sang in and was librarian for the choir, served in ZLCW, on church council, and most notably was a legendary advocate and servant in Zion's kitchen. In her repertoire at home, her bright smile, warm heart, and high standards inspired her sons.Harriet is survived by children, Kim, Kip, (Stacy), and Kris (Kathryn); grandkids, Sean, Erik, Zackary, and Brooke. Harriet was preceded in death by her parents, six brothers, including her twin Harris Dean Peterson, and her husband Dal.A Celebration of Life service will be held at Zion Lutheran Church in Waterville on Sunday June 30. Visitation begins at 3:30 and service starts at 4:00 with dinner following in the church basement. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Zion Lutheran Church Kitchen Fund are encouraged. Arrangements have been entrusted to Peinert-Dunn Funeral Home, Whitehouse, OH. To leave an online memory please visit www.dunnfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 9 to June 10, 2019