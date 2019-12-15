|
Harriet Tegtmeier
Harriet (Barendt) Tegtmeier, 96, died December 9, 2019, after a difficult illness. She was born in North Olmsted on January 9, 1923 to Walter and Charlotte (Johnson) Barendt. She grew up living in various homes in Cleveland, Ohio. She graduated from West Tech High School and began working as a stenographer.
Harriet met her husband, Henry, while roller skating. He was a student at the Lutheran Theological Seminary at Capital University, so the day after his ordination in Salem Lutheran Church, Madisonburg, Ohio, they were married (1945) and moved to Longview, Texas, to their first church. There would be four more moves before they settled in Williston, Ohio.
Harriet liked to sew and read mysteries and was busy raising her family and participating in the busy church life. She loved to sing and was often singing as she went about her home duties. She was involved with a garden club and took up golfing. She played cards and traveled, enjoying many cruises & numerous bus trips. Harriet was a postmaster for 18 years. She served as a volunteer at the battered women's shelter in Crossville, Tennessee for many years. She also participated in the Stephen ministry.
Surviving Harriet are her children, Miriam (Paul) Camper, Joan (Tom) Truman, Paul Tegtmeier and Joel (Tammie) Tegtmeier; 11 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother-in-law, John Schenk; sisters-in-law, Sandy Behlau and Lois Hinricks; and many nieces & nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; her in-laws; 3 sisters; 2 brothers; and her daughter-in-law, Sandie (Paul) Tegtmeier.
You are invited to celebrate Harriet's life with her family in a Memorial Service at St. John Lutheran Church, 21140 West Toledo Street, Williston, Ohio, 43468 on Saturday, December 28, 2019, beginning at 11 a.m. Rev. Shawn O'Brien will officiate. Following the service, we would love to greet and share lunch with all who want to celebrate Harriet's walk on earth and her eternal walk with her Savior.
In lieu of flowers, you might give to St. John Lutheran Church, Williston or to Hospice of NW Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg, Ohio, 43551. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 15 to Dec. 16, 2019