|
|
(News story) Harry A. Jacobs, 95, a combat veteran of World War II, who during his civilian career with General Motors learned programming as computers entered the workplace, died Monday at StoryPoint Senior Living in Waterville.
He developed pneumonia and other complications after a fall more than a month ago, his daughter, Deborah Alexander, said.
Mr. Jacobs, formerly of West Toledo, retired in 1986 as a data-processing supervisor from what is now GM's Toledo Transmission Plant.
He planned to study engineering at the University of Toledo but entered the Army after less than a year of classes. Back in civilian life, he left a factory job after a year and was hired to the financial department at what was then the Chevrolet transmission plant on Central Avenue. He worked in accounting and, in the 1950s, moved to the new facility on Alexis and Jackman roads - still called Hydramatic or Powertrain by many.
In a biographical interview with his daughter several years ago, Mr. Jacobs said that as the 1400 series of IBM computers arrived, GM sent him to school to learn how to program them. He was part of a team that wrote programs covering payroll, inventory, and other office functions for Chevy manufacturing plants in Bay City, Flint, and Saginaw, Mich., and in Toledo and Cleveland.
"He was always math-minded," his daughter said. "He was a patient man, and he was diligent about getting things done properly, not just done. He liked the people he worked with, and he liked to be a problem-solver.
"The computers went down and programs wouldn't work and he and the people in his office would have to make them work. It had to work," his daughter said.
Mr. Jacobs, at age 88, told his daughter: "I stayed with GM for 39-plus years, taking many additional computer classes furnished by the corporation. But, for all of my training, I do not own a computer to this day."
He and his twin, Herbert, were born Sept. 25, 1924, to Letha and Cornia Jacobs and grew up on a Monroe County farm. His parent let him and his brothers to enjoy adventures in nearby lakes and quarries. He learned to drive at age 12 and had his license at 14.
He was a graduate of the former Lambertville High School and was salutatorian of his graduating class. He received his draft notice while at UT and, rather than requesting a deferment, reported for duty in the Army.
He became a member of 103rd Division, 409th Regiment, Company L and arrived at Marseille in October, 1944. His unit was restricted to their staging area, but he took an adventure in town, costing him his private first class stripes.
"I fought the war as a buck private as a first scout," Mr. Jacobs told his daughter.
And fight he did, taking part in combat, witnessing the wounded and the dead. At home, with his daughters as they grew up, "he never ever talked about the bad things of war," daughter, Deborah, said.
His unit manned blockades at Calais during the Battle of the Bulge in December, 1944. They were moved into Pfaffenhoffen in northeast France in January, 1945, after the German offensive was defeated.
"That city was so thankful, in the 90s they started inviting the whole division back and put them in houses and fed them and had parties," his daughter Deborah said. "That was a big deal to my dad. That meant so much to him."
After the war in Europe ended, Mr. Jacobs remained in Germany as part of occupation forces. He was discharged in March, 1946, as a sergeant. He and his wife attended several reunions of the 103rd Division. He was a member of Conn Weissenberger American Legion Post 587.
When he returned stateside, he and his brother Herbert bought a biplane and enjoyed aerobatics. He later joined a flying club and had an ownership interest in a more conventional small plane, a Cherokee. From Wagon Wheel Airport near Lambertville, Mr. Jacobs and his wife liked to fly to vacation spots - Niagara Falls, New Orleans - or just out to dinner. He maintained his license and kept flying into his 80s.
"It was the freedom of being in the sky and the beauty," daughter Deborah said, "Looking down on the Earth is so beautiful from up there."
He was preceded in death by an infant daughter and, in 2008, by daughter Cheryl Goring.
Surviving are his wife, the former Alice Estes, whom he married April 30, 1949; daughter, Deborah Alexander; six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 3-7 p.m. Friday at Walker Funeral Home, Sylvania Township. Services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, where the body will be after 10 a.m. The family suggests tributes to the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, where he was a member, or Heartland Hospice, Perrysburg.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Mar. 6, 2020