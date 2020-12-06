Harry Allen Ausderan
07/25/1949 - 11/30/2020
Harry Allen Ausderan, age 71, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. Harry was born in Fort Wayne, IN on July 25, 1949 to Harry S. and Lillian (McElhoe) Ausderan.
Harry was a graduate of BGSU where he participated in cross country. He was a managing partner at Modern Woodmen and retired after 20 years. Harry was an avid runner and was a member of the Toledo Road Runners since 1976. He also enjoyed nature, fishing, and stamp and coin collecting.
Harry was an old-fashioned guy. A real man's man. Hard-working but extremely generous. Tough but unconditionally loving and protective. A man of absolute integrity who everyone respected and adored. He was a model citizen, husband, and father who took on "bonus" kids and grandkids without batting an eye and like they were going out of style. His love knew no limits and he will be greatly missed.
Surviving are his sons, Matthew (Laura) and Jacob Ausderan; granddaughter, Evelyn Ausderan; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Bella and Helen McCarthy; fiancé, Barbara Hubbell; sister, Maxine Brown; brothers, Paul (Laura) Ausderan and Mike Ausderan and mother in-law, Anne Donald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wives, Elizabeth Ausderan and Elizabeth Brauchle and sister, Kathy.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhome.comwalkerfuneralhomes.com