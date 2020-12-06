1/1
Harry Allen Ausderan
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Allen Ausderan

07/25/1949 - 11/30/2020

Harry Allen Ausderan, age 71, of Maumee, Ohio passed away on Monday, November 30, 2020 at The Toledo Hospital. Harry was born in Fort Wayne, IN on July 25, 1949 to Harry S. and Lillian (McElhoe) Ausderan.

Harry was a graduate of BGSU where he participated in cross country. He was a managing partner at Modern Woodmen and retired after 20 years. Harry was an avid runner and was a member of the Toledo Road Runners since 1976. He also enjoyed nature, fishing, and stamp and coin collecting.

Harry was an old-fashioned guy. A real man's man. Hard-working but extremely generous. Tough but unconditionally loving and protective. A man of absolute integrity who everyone respected and adored. He was a model citizen, husband, and father who took on "bonus" kids and grandkids without batting an eye and like they were going out of style. His love knew no limits and he will be greatly missed.

Surviving are his sons, Matthew (Laura) and Jacob Ausderan; granddaughter, Evelyn Ausderan; stepdaughters, Elizabeth Bella and Helen McCarthy; fiancé, Barbara Hubbell; sister, Maxine Brown; brothers, Paul (Laura) Ausderan and Mike Ausderan and mother in-law, Anne Donald. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his former wives, Elizabeth Ausderan and Elizabeth Brauchle and sister, Kathy.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation and the Fisher Center for Alzheimer's Research Foundation. Arrangements by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, Maumee. Online condolences may be shared at walkerfuneralhome.com

walkerfuneralhomes.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
419.893.7686
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved