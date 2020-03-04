|
Harry Arthur Jacobs
Harry Arthur Jacobs, age 95 of Toledo, made his final flight to heaven Monday, March 2, 2020, from StoryPoint Senior Living in Waterville, Ohio. On the family farm in Petersburg, Michigan, Harry and twin brother Herbert were born on September 25, 1924 to Cornia and Letha (Bowling) Jacobs. After graduating from Lambertville High School and attending Toledo University on scholarship for a year, Harry followed his calling to enlist in the US Army during World War II serving in the European Theater. He remained a proud WWII veteran and member for the entirety of his adult life. Upon his return to the states, Harry met the love of his life Alice Estes on a blind date. They were married on April 30, 1949 and were blessed with 70 wonderful years together. Spending 37 years at the GM Chevrolet plant, Harry retired in 1986 as supervisor of the Data Processing Department. He was a long-time member of the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour. Beginning when he and his twin purchased a WACO biplane, soaring through the sky as a licensed pilot became his life-long hobby. Harry and Alice spent many vacations flying to explore the beauty of the US and Canada. On warm summer days, Harry could be found in the Irish Hills piloting his boat for hours while towing whomever dared on tubes and water skis. Harry also had a passion for woodworking and his many creations are treasured by family and friends. A devoted family man and friend, Harry will be remembered with love by all who knew him.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents, daughter, Cheryl Goring, an infant daughter; and brothers, Charles and Herbert Jacobs.
Harry is survived by his wife, Alice; daughter, Deborah (James) Alexander; grandchildren, Nicole (Mike) DuVall, Bradford (Carrie) Alexander, Kurtis (fiancée Erin) Alexander, Derrick (Stephanie) Schuler, Dean (Abbey) Schuler, Dale Schuler; and great-grandchildren, Preston and Noah Schuler, and Michael, Lucelia, and Alexander DuVall.
Harry's family would like to sincerely thank the staffs of StoryPoint and Heartland Hospice for their compassionate care during his final days.
Friends and family will be welcomed Friday, March 6, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave., Toledo. Additional visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour, 2820 W. Alexis Rd., Toledo, followed by his church service at 11 am. Interment will follow services at Whiteford Union Cemetery.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Harry's name are asked to consider the Lutheran Church of Our Saviour (2820 Alexis Rd., Toledo) or Heartland Hospice (28555 Starbright Blvd. Suite E, Perrysburg). Condolences may be shared with the family at walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020