C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc.
1629 Nebraska Ave
Toledo, OH 43607
(419) 255-7682
Wake
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
United Vision Baptist Church
821 E. Manhattan Blvd.
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
United Vision Baptist Church
821 E. Manhattan Blvd.
Harry Brooks Sr. Obituary
MR. HARRY BROOKS, SR.

Mr. Brooks Sr., 89, passed away March 1, 2019, in the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was a graduate of Fort Smith High School and retired from Brenner Marine as a boat refinisher. He was the widower of Cozetta Brooks. He is survived by 5 sons; 6 daughters; numerous grand and great grandchildren and 2 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11 am Friday, March 8, 2019 at the United Vision Baptist Church, 821 E. Manhattan Blvd. 43608, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Perry Harris, III, Pastor and Officiant.

Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019
