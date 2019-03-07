|
|
MR. HARRY BROOKS, SR.
Mr. Brooks Sr., 89, passed away March 1, 2019, in the ProMedica Toledo Hospital. He was a graduate of Fort Smith High School and retired from Brenner Marine as a boat refinisher. He was the widower of Cozetta Brooks. He is survived by 5 sons; 6 daughters; numerous grand and great grandchildren and 2 sisters. Funeral Services will be 11 am Friday, March 8, 2019 at the United Vision Baptist Church, 821 E. Manhattan Blvd. 43608, preceded by a 10 am Family Hour/Wake. The Reverend Perry Harris, III, Pastor and Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019