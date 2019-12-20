|
Harry E. Roberts Jr.
Harry E. Roberts Jr., 94, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Thursday, December 19, 2019 surrounded by loved ones. Harry was employed at Sun Oil Refinery for 35 years, retiring in 1984 and was a member of the Sun Oil retirees. He was a lifelong member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, now part of Epiphany of the Lord Parish. Born to Harry and Helen Roberts September 1, 1925, Harry was an avid fisherman, bird watcher, and gardener. He was also well-known for his fly-tying and lure-making. A Navy veteran, Harry served two years aboard the destroyer escort USS Marsh during World War II. His service to his country included convoy duty in the North Atlantic, Mediterranean, North Africa, Italy, Southern France, and the Pacific, where he served out of Saipan, Tinian, Iwo Jima, and Okinawa.
Harry was preceded in death by parents; wife Jean of 71 years; infant daughter, Linda Roberts; brothers, William, Richard, and John Roberts, Ron and Thomas Matthews; stepsisters, Sister Mary Immaculee, SND, Sister Mary Louisa, SND, Delores Mack, Luci Heinl Lukasik; and stepbrother, James Heinl. He is survived by his sons, David (Sandra) Roberts and James (Judith) Roberts; beloved grandchildren, Bradley (Kristie) Roberts, Brian (Fiona) Roberts, Brittany (Steve) Schneider; great-grandchildren, Ally and Sam Roberts, Lyla and Stone Roberts, Claire, Gracelyn, and Alexander Schneider; sister, Helen (Richard) Michalek; brother, Dr. Anthony (Marianne) Matthews; sister-in-law, Jerry Matthews; stepsisters, Mary Margaret Einhart, Catherine Feck, and Carol Szurminski; and sisters-in-law, Pearl Roberts and Rose Matthews.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 2:00 pm –8:00 pm. A time of visitation and sharing of memories will be held at the funeral home, Monday, December 23, 2019 at 9:30 am and proceed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish, St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 729 White Street, Toledo for Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am. Private burial will take place in Lake Township Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Epiphany of the Lord Parish or St. Louis Helping Hands.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 20, 2019