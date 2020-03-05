The Blade Obituaries
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
View Map

Harry J. Turner


1947 - 2020
Harry J. Turner Obituary
Harry J. Turner

Harry J. Turner, age 72, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Oregon, Ohio. He was born on July 12, 1947, to Raymond J. and Victoria (Palka) Turner in Toledo, Ohio. Harry worked in maintenance at Sun Oil. He loved animals, especially watching birds, squirrels and rabbits in his backyard. Harry supported many charities, including the Toledo Area Humane Society.

He is survived by his siblings, Randy (Carol) Turner, Barbara (Bob) Yager, Steve (Karen) Turner, and Wayne Turner; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Karen Turner. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Chris.

The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at The Landings of Oregon for the exceptional care during Harry's stay.

Family and Friends will be received on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Toledo Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
logo


Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020
