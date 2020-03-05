|
|
Harry J. Turner
Harry J. Turner, age 72, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Oregon, Ohio. He was born on July 12, 1947, to Raymond J. and Victoria (Palka) Turner in Toledo, Ohio. Harry worked in maintenance at Sun Oil. He loved animals, especially watching birds, squirrels and rabbits in his backyard. Harry supported many charities, including the Toledo Area Humane Society.
He is survived by his siblings, Randy (Carol) Turner, Barbara (Bob) Yager, Steve (Karen) Turner, and Wayne Turner; many nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Karen Turner. In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert and Chris.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice and the staff at The Landings of Oregon for the exceptional care during Harry's stay.
Family and Friends will be received on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 4-8 P.M. at Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home, 501 Conant Street, Maumee. Interment will be private. Memorial Contributions may be made to The Toledo Area Humane Society. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 5, 2020