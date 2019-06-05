Services Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Avenue Temperance , MI 48182 (734) 847-3841 Visitation 2:00 PM - 8:00 PM Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance , MI View Map Service 7:00 PM Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel 8300 Lewis Ave Temperance , MI View Map Lying in State 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 8330 Lewis Ave Temperance , MI View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church 8330 Lewis Ave Temperance , MI View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harry Kruzynski Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Kruzynski

1924 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) LAMBERTVILLE - Harry Kruzynski, a career truck driver who became a community volunteer and senior center leader with a zest for craft projects that led to clock building and stitchery, died Saturday in Aspen Grove Assisted Living. He was 95.



He had congestive heart failure, his son, Kenneth, said.



Mr. Kruzynski retired at age 57 from years of driving trucks he had to load and then unload to make deliveries. A heart attack shortly followed.



"After his heart attack, he was fine," his son said. And he wanted to be active. Mr. Kruzynski and his first wife, Cecilia, started going to the Bedford Senior Center.



He delivered Meals on Wheels until his early 80s.



"They got to make friends, and pretty soon he was on this committee and that committee and running euchre tournaments," his son said. "He was always smiling, and you could count on him. Within a half hour of meeting him, you'd think you knew him all your life, and he'd probably be your best friend."



Daughter Caroline Oehlers said: "He liked being around people and was very social. He wasn't one to be by himself or sit around and do nothing."



Mr. Kruzynski took up building clocks from mail-order kits. Every clock needed to be stained and given extra attention, some detail work, for the timepiece to be presentable.



And present them he did, to friends and relatives. His clocks chimed "all over the country," he told The Blade in 1998, including a grandfather clock, with oak finish and glass base, in the senior center's dining room.



He kept busy outside his workshop, creating outdoor and wildlife scenes, mostly by cross-stitch.



"I work on them while I'm watching ball games," he told The Blade. "If anything happens that's exciting I just stop, I know that if I hear the crowd roar, I should look up to watch the replay."



In the moments his hands were idle, his mind was not.



"He was thinking of a better way, an easier way," his daughter said. "If something needed to be fixed, he was going to fix it his way."



He was born April 14, 1924, to Helen and Stanley Kruzynski and grew up in the largely Polish-American neighborhood of North Toledo known as Lagrinka. He attended Woodward High but left to find work. He eventually spent about 10 months as a lumberjack in Montana with the Civilian Conservation Corps, a New Deal jobs program.



He joined the Navy after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. A seaman first class, he sailed aboard several vessels, mostly in the Mediterranean Sea. After the war ended in Europe, he was on an aircraft carrier operating in the Pacific Ocean from the U.S. west coast.



In civilian life, he drove a truck for Toledo Fruit Co., packing his vehicle with produce for stores across northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. He retired from Consolidated Freightways, where his cargo might be hardware or furniture or tires - "anything that would go on a truck," his son said.



He was proud to be a member of Teamsters Local 20 and was fond of saying "God bless Jimmy Hoffa." He believed that whatever Hoffa's criminal conduct, the former president of the international union "took care of his guys," Mr. Kruzynski's son said.



He and the former Cecilia Szymanski married March 6, 1943. She died Dec. 10, 1988. He and Doris Fisher married Oct. 14, 1989. She died March 31, 2007. He and his partner, Lillian Taylor, were together for about seven years before her death Nov. 6, 2015.



Surviving are his son, Kenneth; daughters, Caroline Oehlers, Sharon Hubbard, and Annette "Netter" Johnson; four grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.



Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Thursday in the Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, Temperance, with an American Legion service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Friday in Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, Temperance, where the body will be after 10 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to ProMedica Hospice, Bedford Senior Center, or any veterans organization.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Published in The Blade on June 5, 2019