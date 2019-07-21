Harry L. Burrington



Harry L. Burrington, age 83, passed away on July 12, 2019 at the Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania. We are happy he spent his final days in such a peaceful setting. He fought a hard battle with stage four lung cancer and pulmonary fibrosis.



He was born on January 28, 1936, the son of Harry Burrington and Pauline Bubetz Burrington in Cleveland Ohio. He was the oldest of four sons.



He graduated from Collinwood High School in 1953 and after attending night school at Fenn College (now Cleveland State University) he received his degree in mechanical engineering. He later received his Ohio Professional Engineers license.



He married Doris Mackey Burrington on May 3rd, 1956, in St. Agatha Catholic church in Cleveland, Ohio. They had three children born in Cleveland. They celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 3rd, 2019.



He worked at East Ohio Gas, until leaving to work at Michigan Gas Utilities in Monroe, Michigan in 1972. That later led to his position as Director of Marketing at Arkansas Western Gas in Fayetteville, Arkansas. He started Gander's Restaurant in Luna Pier November of 1987 and owned it for approximately 15 years.



Harry was a big University of Michigan fan and had season tickets to the football and basketball games. He also had tickets to the Toledo Walleye games. He played a lot of golf until this last year, at both Fayetteville Country Club and Spuyten Duyval.



He was preceded in death by his parents; as well as brothers, Courtland and Robert Burrington. He is survived by his wife, Doris; brother, George Burrington (Jean Toth), son, Jim Burrington; daughters, Pat Burrington (Ann Cipriani) and Lori Burrington (Henri Gooren); grandchildren, Jimmy (Deana) Burrington, Christi (Kevin) Strole) and great grandchildren, Kent Burrington and Lainey Strole. Additionally, sisters and brothers-in-law, Ellen (Ed) Muzic, and Ruth (Don) Rositano, Karen Burrington and many nieces and nephews, too numerous to mention.



Cremation will take place at Walker Funeral Home and interment at Resurrection Cemetery. Services will be private. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



Memorial contributions can be made to the , Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, or Ebeid Hospice, Sylvania.



walkerfuneralhomes.com





Published in The Blade from July 21 to July 22, 2019