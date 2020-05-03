Harry L. Morey, Jr.
Harry Luke Morey, Jr., age 83 of Toledo, passed away April 24, 2020. Harry was born on July 17, 1936 to Harry L. and Anna (Klima) Morey. He was a proud "East Sider" of Toledo.
Harry honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1964. He worked for the Chessie System Railroad, retiring after 35 years.
Harry loved to take long walks and golf. He enjoyed hosting the Annual Mother Mary Golf Outings. Harry loved to bowl and watch hockey, especially when all 3 of his sons played. He enjoyed his trips to the Caribbean and listening to his "collection" of music. Most of all, he adored spending time with his family. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, "Go Pack Go!"
Going blind at age 55 never slowed him down from anything. His smile was contagious, and he never met someone he didn't like. If you knew Harry, you loved him.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary; second wife, Cindy; his son, Chris Morey; and his sister, Mary Ann. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Mark; daughter in law, Ria Morey; grandchildren, Aaron and Brooke Morey; and great granddaughter, Olivia Morey.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. There was a private funeral on Friday, May 1st at Coyle Funeral Home, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Columbus Pilot Dog Program. Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 West Town St., Columbus, OH 43215 or online at www.pilotdogs.org.
Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
Harry Luke Morey, Jr., age 83 of Toledo, passed away April 24, 2020. Harry was born on July 17, 1936 to Harry L. and Anna (Klima) Morey. He was a proud "East Sider" of Toledo.
Harry honorably served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1964. He worked for the Chessie System Railroad, retiring after 35 years.
Harry loved to take long walks and golf. He enjoyed hosting the Annual Mother Mary Golf Outings. Harry loved to bowl and watch hockey, especially when all 3 of his sons played. He enjoyed his trips to the Caribbean and listening to his "collection" of music. Most of all, he adored spending time with his family. He was an Ohio State Buckeyes fan and a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan, "Go Pack Go!"
Going blind at age 55 never slowed him down from anything. His smile was contagious, and he never met someone he didn't like. If you knew Harry, you loved him.
Harry was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Mary; second wife, Cindy; his son, Chris Morey; and his sister, Mary Ann. He is survived by his sons, Michael and Mark; daughter in law, Ria Morey; grandchildren, Aaron and Brooke Morey; and great granddaughter, Olivia Morey.
A celebration of Harry's life will be held at a later date. There was a private funeral on Friday, May 1st at Coyle Funeral Home, with burial at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation to the Columbus Pilot Dog Program. Pilot Dogs, Inc., 625 West Town St., Columbus, OH 43215 or online at www.pilotdogs.org.
Please leave a condolence message for the family at CoyleFuneralHome.com.
www.coylefuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.