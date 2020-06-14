Harry L. Schroeder
1928 - 2020
Harry L. Schroeder

Harry L. Schroeder of Temperance, Michigan, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Born on June 30, 1928 in Robinson, Illinois to parents, Fred C. and Anna Mary (Conrad) Schroeder, he graduated from Robinson Township High School, class of 1946. He served in the U.S. Army in the 293rd Army Band Far East Command, 1947-1949. He worked nearly 36 years for Standard Oil Company as a pipeliner starting in Stoy, Illinois before relocating to Ohio where he retired in 1987. He married Ruth Cornwell in 1953 and she preceded him in death in 1969. He married his wife of 50 years, Rose Mary Litle in 1969 and she survives.

His life was filled with many adventures/hobbies: lapidary, traveling, living history, wood working, genealogy, weaving and grandfathering. Following retirement, he did volunteer work at the National Park at Put-in-Bay for 17 years and with the Canal Boat at Providence Metropark, Grand Rapids, Ohio for 10 years. He was a 40-year member of the American Turners-Toledo and served as president. He worked the German American Festival for 17 years, serving four years as the food chairman. He was a member of the Bedford Senior Center from the time of his retirement. He was a former member of Bethany Lutheran Church, Toledo, Ohio for 39 years and was more recently a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Temperance, Michigan.

Survived by children, Elizabeth (Ron) Tuohy, Arthur Schroeder, Karl (Sue) Litle, and Michael (Carrie) Litle; grandchildren, Nathaniel (NJ) Tuohy, Conor (Alexis) Tuohy, Katie (Matt) Wellborn, Stephanie Litle, Eric (Brittany) Litle, Jacquelyn (Mike) Nichols, Danielle Litle, Nick Litle, Rick Litle, and Britten Litle; and great grandchildren, Gian Tuohy and Chase Wellbrock. Sisters, Marilyn (John) Reed and Frances (Bob) Smith both of California; and many nieces and nephews.

The body has been donated to the University of Toledo Medical College. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be given in honor of him to St Lukes Lutheran Church or EBEID Hospice on the campus of Flower Hospital, Sylvania Ohio. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.fothdorfmeyer.com


Published in The Blade from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foth-Dorfmeyer Mortuary - Toledo
3815 Sylvania Avenue
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 475-8631
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 13, 2020
Many happy memories with Harry and Rosemary. Keep those memories in your heart. He will be missed but now can see and be free of all pain.
Evelyn Schulte
Friend
June 12, 2020
Rosemary and family,
I am sorry to hear that Harry will not be in your life as he has for so many years however he will be with you in your memories of him and the wonderful times you experienced with him. Keep these memories in your heart and mind and it will help heal the hurt from him being away from you for a while.
Vic and Eileen Schuerman
Vic & Eileen Schuerman
Classmate
