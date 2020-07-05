(News story) Harry L. Schroeder of Temperance, a retired pipeliner and history buff who portrayed Santa Claus for area children for more than a quarter century, died June 10 at ProMedica Flower Hospital. He was 91.
He died of apparent sepsis, his daughter, Elizabeth Tuohy, said.
Mr. Schroeder retired in 1987 after nearly 36 years as a pipeliner for Standard Oil Co., first in Illinois and then in Ohio.
Since taking University of Toledo continuing education classes in 1982 to learn how to be a performer, he also portrayed Santa in Toledo and Southeast Michigan until he got too sick in 2010 to be able to continue, his wife of 50 years, Rose Mary Schroeder, said.
Mr. Schroeder admitted to The Blade in 1997 that he indeed resembled Santa and said he occasionally played the role. He spoke to a Blade photographer who took his picture in the Toledo - Lucas County Library as he was doing research in the local history department.
He portrayed Santa at area libraries, businesses, and strip malls such as Olde Schoolhouse Commons in Lambertville, where in 2008 he also demonstrated his historical sock-knitting machine, part of the annual Olde Schoolhouse Commons festival.
Mr. Schroeder also was a War of 1812 re-enactor - along with his wife Rose - for many years at Fort Meigs in Perrysburg. Additionally he participated in living history events in Put-In-Bay. His interest in history was sparked by curiosity about Terre Haute, Ind., near which he was born, Mrs. Schroeder said.
His daughter said his portraying Santa and his history re-enactment both had to do with the fact that he loved people and liked to hear their stories and to tell them stories.
"I think he was a collector of stories," she said. "He was interested in history because this would provide him an opportunity to share them with other people . … People would approach him and share their stories with him and he would share stories with them."
In retirement, Mr. Schroeder also volunteered for many years at the Put-in-Bay National Park, Providence Metropark in Grand Rapids, Ohio, and the German-American Festival Society, Oregon, where he was previously a food chairman.
Mr. Schroeder was born June 30, 1928 in Robinson, Ill. to Anna and Fred Schroeder.
In 1946 he graduated from Robinson Township High School and later served in the Army, in the 293rd Army Band Far East Command, from 1947 until his honorable discharge in 1949, upon which he came back home and was hired on at Standard Oil.
In 1953 he married Ruth Cornwell. She died in 1969. Later that year he married Rose Mary Litle.
Mr. Schroeder liked to spend his free time with his grandchildren.
In addition to living history, he also enjoyed traveling, wood working, genealogy, and weaving.
He was a member of St. Luke's Lutheran Church in Temperance, and a former longtime member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Toledo.
His other memberships included Bedford Senior Center and American Turners-Toledo, where he was a past president.
Along with his wife Rose Mary Schroeder, surviving are his daughter, Elizabeth Tuohy; sons, Arthur Schroeder, Karl Litle, and Michael Litle; sisters, Marilyn Reed and Frances Smith; 10 grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
He donated his body to the University of Toledo Medical Center, formerly the Medical College of Ohio Hospital.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
The family suggests tributes to St. Luke's Lutheran Church, Temperance, or ProMedica Ebeid Hospice Residence, Sylvania.
This is a news story by Mike Sigov.
419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade.