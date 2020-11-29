Harry M. WoodySeptember 27, 1931 - November 27, 2020Harry Martin Woody, 89, was called home for a joyous heavenly reunion with his beloved wife, Marjorie, on November 27, 2020. Harry was born on September 27, 1931, in Crossville, TN. He is the son of Carrie Woody and step-father John H. Woody. Harry was a Christian and of the Baptist faith. Harry worked at GM Powertrain as the UAW Health and Safety Representative, retiring in May 1991.He was preceded in death by his wife, Marjorie Wilson Woody; parents, John and Carrie Woody; brother, Robert E. Woody; and grandson, Oliver Lusk. He is survived by his son, Harry Steven (Donna) Woody; daughters, Sharon (Dana) Eggenton, and Sandra (Daniel) Bensch; 7 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Christian Home Care and ProMedica Hospice.Visitation with COVID-19 Guide Lines will be from 5-7:00 p.m. Monday, November 30, 2020, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Rd. (at Jackman) Temperance, MI. Funeral services will be private.Burial will take place at Green Acres Memorial Gardens, Crossville, TN. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations in his memory be made to Christian Home Care, LLC, 5555 Airport Hwy., Suite 290, Toledo, Ohio. 43615.