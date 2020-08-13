1/
Harry "Duane" Miscikowski
1982 - 2020
Harry "Duane" Miscikowski

07/29/1982 - 08/07/2020

Harry Duane Miscikowski, age 38, of Temperance, passed away August 7, 2020, at his home. He was born July 29, 1982, in Toledo to Harry James and Patty (Brandon) Miller.

Duane worked in the Construction Industry for several years. He was known for being a Free Spirit, living a life that was full of adventure and joy. Duane traveled the country on foot from one coast to the other, meeting and making friends wherever he went. He was generous with his time and talents with those that were in need. Duane will be remembered for enjoying life as it was and living in the moment.

In addition to his father, Duane was also preceded in death by his stepfather, Dennis Miller. Left to cherish his memory are his mother, Patty A. Miller of MI; brothers, Richard (Rachel) Fisher and Scott (Erika) Fisher of Toledo; girlfriend, Nikee Bowers; aunt, Toni (Tim) Mowery; nieces and nephews, Wraithen, Tatum, Demetri, Teddy, Hailey, Shelby and Hudson; cousins, Michael, Tommy and Tracy Orcutt and numerous friends whose hearts he touched.

There will be a celebration of Duane's life at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
