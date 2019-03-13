Harry R. Bailey



Harry R. Bailey, 91, passed away on March 11, 2019. He was born in Toledo on April 15, 1927 to E. May and Arthur Bailey. He attended DeVilbiss High School before serving his country honorably in the U. S. Marine Corp. during World War II.



Prior to his retirement, Harry was employed in the Executive Office of Libby Owens Ford where he worked for 43 years. He was the director of the Toledo Bowling Association from 1972-2005. He bowled in 52 ABC Championship Tournaments. Harry enjoyed golf, baseball, fishing, crossword & jigsaw puzzles and watching NCIS. He was a longtime member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, Toledo/Sylvania Elks Lodge #53 and the American Legion.



He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Anna Mae "Annie" Bailey; children, Donald "Beetle" Bailey, Jeri (Joe) Krum, Scott Bailey; grandchildren, Carrie and Corrin Krum, Skylyr and Shaylyn Bailey.



His family wishes to extend special thanks to visiting nurses Susana, Paul, Sydney, Jennifer and Home Hospice Nurses Kathy, Ashley, Kreadence, Jo, and Ron.



Friends are invited to visit from 5:00-8:00pm on Thursday March 14, 2019 in the Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Visitation will also be held after 10:00am on Friday at Aldersgate United Methodist Church 4030 Douglas Rd. where a funeral service will begin at 11:00am. Rev. Melissa Steinecker Officiant. Internment will take place at the Historic Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider Promedica Visiting Nurse Services, Promedica Home Hospice, or Aldersgate United Methodist Church. To send Harry's family online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.



www.ansberg-west.com





Published in The Blade on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary