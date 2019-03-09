Services Dunn Funeral Home 408 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green , OH 43402 419-352-2132 Memorial service 12:30 PM Providence Lutheran Church 8131 Airport Hwy Holland , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harry Wagner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry R. Wagner

1918 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Harry R. Wagner, a department and clothing store manager who remained social and active, died March 1 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 100.



"His heart and kidneys just gave out," his daughter Kathy Schwartz said. "He had no pain."



A longtime Bowling Green resident, Mr. Wagner and his late wife, Katie Wagner, made their retirement homes at Gem Beach on Lake Erie in Ottawa County and in Destin, Fla. He lived since 2017 in assisted living at Elizabeth Scott Community in Springfield Township. Before that, he lived at Creekside, the independent living facility of Genacross Lutheran Services Wolf Creek Campus.



For several years, Mr. Wagner got up early each day to deliver The Blade door-to-door along his corridor at Creekside. He attributed his longevity to "exercise and being active -- don't sit down," he told The Blade in 2016. In a more recent published interview, he added, "accept your limitations, but never, ever give up."



The Rev. Ron Atkins, retired chaplain at Wolf Creek, said: "He was a tremendous organizer and put together countless programs at Creekside over the years -- choirs and singers and magicians. He attended all the Bible studies. He had a tremendous faith, and he was a consummate gentleman.



Before he stopped driving at age 99, Mr. Wagner took neighbors - some younger by more than a decade - to medical appointments. He drove Flo Metzger, his friend and companion, to her gigs, singing with local big bands and jazz groups. The couple also liked to go out and dance.



"Their first date was New Year's Eve 10 years ago," his daughter said.



He was born July 7, 1918, in Bowling Green to Rose and Charles Wagner. He graduated from high school in Wayne, Ohio, because he'd gone to help his sister, Erma, and her husband on their dairy farm.



He met his wife at a a J.C. Penney management training course in Bowling Green. He was drafted, went to the Army's officers training school, and served in the South Pacific during World War II.



He was discharged as a captain and then led an Army Reserve unit in Bowling Green until 1961. He later was an organizer of Honor Flights to take veterans to war memorials in Washington.



Mr. Wagner worked from 1949-60 for Lamson's, the Toledo department store chain, starting as manager of its Maumee branch. He and his wife ran a men's clothing store for two years at Wooster and Main streets in Bowling Green. Future NFL star Bernie Casey, then a BGSU standout, became a customer.



Mr. Wagner afterward was a general manager of Charles Co., a clothing chain, and vice president of Great Scot Supermarket of Findlay. He closed his retail career as manager of the Sandusky branch of Lasalle's department.



"He just loved what he did. It was his calling," his daughter said. He told Pastor Atkins that to get the best out of a person at work, as a manager "'you had to get to know them, you had to have relationship with them and care about them,'" the chaplain recalled.



Mr. Wagner retired in 1983 after teaching adult education classes in Sandusky about small business.



He and the former Myra K. "Katie" Mason married Oct. 4, 1941. She died March 13, 2008. Their son, Jack Wagner, died in November, 2017.



Surviving are daughters Kathy Schwartz and Susan Althauser; seven grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren.



Memorial services will be at 12:30 p.m. Saturday at Providence Lutheran Church in Springfield Township. Arrangements are by Dunn Funeral Home, Bowling Green.



The family suggests tributes to the Victory Center in Sylvania Township, which offers support for cancer patients and survivors, as Mr. Wagner was.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Mar. 9, 2019