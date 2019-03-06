Services Dunn Funeral Home 408 W. Wooster St. Bowling Green , OH 43402 419-352-2132 Memorial service 12:30 PM Providence Lutheran Church 8131 Airport Hwy Holland , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Harry Wagner Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Harry Raymond Wagner

Harry Raymond Wagner

1918 - 2019



Harry Raymond Wagner left this world on March 1, 2019. Harry was born July 7, 1918 in Bowling Green, Ohio to Charles and Rose Wagner. He touched many lives during his 100 years on this earth, told numerous stories and left invaluable memories. He attended grade school in Bowling Green, and during the Great Depression lived with his sister Erma and her husband helping on their dairy farm, graduating from High School in Wayne, Ohio. He made many lasting friendships and participated in sports and other activities available at that time.



Harry worked in retail during the late 1930s and was a manager trainee for J.C. Penney. It was there where he met his wife Katie. Harry and Katie were married October 4, 1941 in San Francisco, CA as by then Harry had been drafted into the Army and was attending Officers Training School. Harry served in the South Pacific throughout WWII and was discharged in 1946 as a captain. He returned to form an Army Reserve Unit in Bowling Green, Ohio and was Commanding Officer until 1961.



Harry and Katie return to Bowling Green after the war and he held Executive Positions for the next 25 years with both Lamsons and Lasalles Dept. stores. Harry finished his career as an instructor of Adult Education for the Small Business Administration in Sandusky, Ohio.



Retirement was enjoyed living on Lake Erie during the summer months and in Destin, FL during the winter months. Harry was one of the oldest members of the Maumee Elks and enjoyed many evenings dancing the night away and enjoying socializing with his many friends.



Harry was the last surviving child of Charles and Rose Wagner. He had four sister, Gladys Instone, Helena Kurtz, Betty Noward, Erma Adams and one brother Wallace Wagner. He was a wonderful husband to Katie who passed away in 2008.



Harry will be remembered always as the most amazing, caring father ever to his daughter Kathy Schwartz, her husband Denny Schwartz and his son Jack Wagner. Jack passed away in November, 2017. Katie and Jack were waiting in heaven with open arms. Katie and Harry are now together again with their first child which brings much comfort to daughter Kathy.



Harry had a very special bond with his granddaughter Allyson Schwartz of Chicago, IL and his great granddaughters Kaley and Lanie McCartney of North Baltimore. His son Jack blessed him with two grandsons, Leif and Rockford Wagner of Colorado. He was also loved by his step granddaughter Megan (Andrew) Reitinger and great granddaughters Peyton and Caroline Reitinger. The last 10 years of Harry's life he enjoyed attending many events and functions with his companion Flo Metzger. They were very blessed to have each other's company. Harry appreciated Flo's children welcoming him into their family. He cared very deeply for the entire Metzger Family.



The last 18 months he lived in Asst. Living at Elizabeth Scott. He was very happy and comfortable living there and made many new friends. His family would like to thank Elizabeth Scott for their loving care. His nurses and aides are very special people and treated Harry like family with so much love.



Harry will be sadly missed by many relatives and friends, he was loved by so many. He asked in his final days that we have a party and that the service be conducted by his friend Ron Atkins. The Memorial Service will take place on March 9th at 12:30 at Providence Lutheran Church, 8131 Airport Hwy, Holland, Ohio. Lunch and music will follow by Ragtime Rick and Banjo Betsy at the church. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Dunn Funeral Home in Bowling Green.



The family ask that those wishing to commemorate the life of this amazing man to consider giving to The Victory Center, 5532 Central Ave., Toledo, Ohio 43615. The Victory Center provides hope and support to cancer patients and survivors. Harry was a 2 time cancer survivor.



