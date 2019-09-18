|
Harvey "Doug" Douglas Warner
On Saturday, September 14, 2019, Harvey "Doug" Douglas, loving husband and father, passed away at age 78.
Doug was born on June 6, 1941, in Tyler, Texas, to Lowell and Lucille Douglas, but spent most of his childhood in Westfield, NJ. He received a bachelors degree in Business from Otterbein University and a MBA from Missouri University. Doug was a captain in the Air Force for 10 years, primarily serving in Goose Bay Labrador and Whiteman Airforce Base. On September 6, 1997, he married the love of his life, Jeanine Smigielski.
Other than his family, Doug had two great passions, singing and golf. For 15 years, Doug sang bass with CruzControl Quartet. They truly became brothers. CruzControl performed hundreds of shows, bringing joy to many people and organizations including The Cancer Association of Anderson, Upstate Hospice, and every assisted living/nursing facility in the Anderson area. Doug and Jeanine also sang with the Choir of Hope for 16 years and with the New Hope UMC and St. John's UMC choirs for 18 years. Both he and Jeanine were passionate about golf and played 3 times a week at Anderson Country Club and Cateechee Golf Club. They both also loved to travel, especially to Tortola in the British Virgin Islands. However, his favorite trip was a life-changing adventure to South Africa. While on safari and after being chased by an elephant, Doug asked Jeanine to marry him!
Doug was preceded in death by his parents and by his sister, Gail. He is survived by his wife, Jeanine; his two sons, Kendal and Bryce and his wife, Shannon, and four grandchildren, Aren, Danielle, Adriene and Sean. The family would like to thank Hospice of the Upstate for their loving care, especially nurse Shannon.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 5-7 pm at The McDougald Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held on Friday, September 20th, at 11:00am at St. John's United Methodist Church in Anderson and will be officiated by Rev. Richard Brennan and Reverend Dr. Kitty Holtzclaw.
Memorials may be made to The Cancer Association of Anderson, 215 E. Calhoun Street, Anderson, SC 29621 or to Hospice of the Upstate, 1835 Rogers Road, Anderson, SC 29621.
A Celebration of Life will be held in Toledo, Ohio later this month.
Published in The Blade on Sept. 18, 2019