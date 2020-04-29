Harvey Nelson Feasel Harvey Nelson Feasel, 87, of Perrysburg, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, April 25, 2020, due to COVID-19 at Lakes of Monclova Memory Care. Born May 1, 1932, to John and Violet (Zimmerman) Feasel in Bettsville, Ohio. Harvey graduated from Jackson Burgoon high school in 1950 and received a business degree from Tiffin University in 1960. He was married to Joyce A. Cramer on February 10, 1952, at United Methodist Church in Fremont, Ohio. They lived a half mile from each other as children. From 1953 to 1955, Harvey served in the Korean conflict, spending 16 months in Germany. Following his military service, Harvey worked as an accountant for Owens-Illinois for 27 years, taking an early retirement in 1987. Harvey and Joyce were active members of Lambertville United Methodist Church and lived in Lambertville, Michigan, for 55 years before moving to Perrysburg, Ohio, in 2014. Quick to smile and enjoy a laugh, Harvey was always a positive and friendly soul. He especially loved spending time with his family and friends, antique hunting with Joyce, tinkering with woodworking projects, and being in the outdoors fishing and golfing. His welcoming warm hugs will be especially missed. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Joyce; children, Terry Feasel, Gary (Amy) Feasel and Vicki (Dr. Wei Richard) Jueng; grandchildren, Heather (Rob) McEneany, Timothy and Elizabeth Feasel; and great-grandchildren, Colin and Morgan McEneany. Private interment arrangements have been made with Michael Pawlak Funeral Home and Bedford Memorial Gardens. A memorial service will be held at Lambertville United Methodist Church at a later date. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the staff at Lakes of Monclova Memory Care. The family requests any memorials be given to the Lambertville United Methodist Church, 8165 Douglas Road, Lambertville, Michigan, 48144. pawlakfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Apr. 29 to May 1, 2020.