Harvey S. Wells
Harvey S. Wells, age 73, begrudging resident of the liberal city of Ann Arbor, ascended to new leafy heights on July 2, 2019.
Those who knew him understood his love of nature, stems, and seeds. This was a passion he shared with his late wife Arleen (Kaminski) who excelled in the garden and kept an ample supply of greenery throughout their home.
Naturally, Harvey had other passions. These included talking trash about academics and intellectuals. Ironically, he himself received an Associate of Business Management and Bachelor of Science degree in Marketing from the University of Toledo and attended the University of Toledo College of Law. He was named the University's alumnus of the year in 1975. At the time of his retirement in 2014, he was a certified Master Investigator and Missing Persons Investigator licensed by both Ohio and Michigan. He traveled the world to rescue kidnapped children and solve cold murder cases. Dog the Bounty Hunter was afraid of Harvey Wells.
Known by the media as a "rogue investigator," Harvey was credited with numerous busts and was busted numerous times himself.
He's survived by Doris Wells (mother), Jean Purdy (sister, who was his favorite), Joseph Wells (brother, who continues to protect the family), and David (Prudence) Wells (brother, along with his six children).
Harvey especially loved playing poker and fishing with his nephews Scott "Squint" Blossom (RIP) and Phil "Philbilly" Blossom, who was both his business partner (at ArKam Steel and Investigative Services Group) and biznatch partner (for bootleg consumables and designer originals). He loved Phil's wife, Amy, a fact that sometimes worried Phil. By all accounts, Harvey adored the children that his various nephews brought him: Alexa, Dylan, Jacob (Lindsay), and Travis (Hailey). He and Travis were fellow war veterans with a bond that crossed generations.
His only known child, Barbra (Wyatt), was the light of his life and in later years, the bane of his existence. After suffering a stroke in 2013, they bought a house together. Though he taught her to swear, smoke, and hustle, she paid him back by serving organic food and forcing him to drink one craft beer for every Milwaukee's Best. They loved each other in a loud, messy way that made sense at the time and still does, if you ask her on the right day.
Finally, Harvey is survived by five grandchildren. There may not be enough therapy for Stephen (Rob), Sayre, Jessica (Luiz), Drew (Kelly), and Hayley, but there was plenty of love. He never had the chance to influence Brody, the first great-grandchild in the clan.
Tremendous and heartfelt thanks to the truly exceptional caregivers who gave much more than nursing service to Harvey but also provided comic relief and companionship over the years. He had some amazing friends, too. You are family.
As the fortune cookie once said, and Harvey repeated with every single toast on every single day for the last 40 years, "fùjìn." Stay close.
Memorial contributions may be made to Global Green USA (www.globalgreen.org) in Harvey's memory.
Published in The Blade on July 31, 2019