Hazel E. "Ga-Ga" Johnson



Hazel E. Johnson (Ga-Ga) 91, of Toledo, Ohio passed away May 3, 2020 at Flower Hospital.



Hazel was born March 10, 1929 to Percy and Mary (Exum) Biggs in their Toledo East Side home. She was the youngest of five children. A 1946 Waite High School graduate, Hazel became an LPN after completing nursing school. She worked at Riverside Hospital for a brief time. Later Hazel became the third African American to be employed in the corporate offices of the former Libbey Owens Ford Co., retiring from the billing department in 1991 after 28 years.



Hazel enjoyed being a part of a loving family. She married Fred Pettaway Johnson in Sept. 1949; to this union their only child was born, Deborah C. Johnson. Hazel was a good mother and enjoyed being a wonderful grandmother (Ga-Ga), great grandmother, great-great grandmother and an amazing sister, Aunt, Godmother, friend and cook. Her candied sweet potatoes were unmatched.



She was preceded in death by both of her parents, and 3 siblings. Hazel is survived by her beloved sister, Louise Johnson of Homewood, Ill; daughter, Deborah C.(Isom) Sims; son, Fred Pettaway (Verna), and 3 other bonus children whose birth mother Adelaide lovingly shared; godson, Jeffery Allen; 6 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren; 2 sisters-in-law, 1 brother-in-law, nieces, nephews and many special friends.



Due to Covid-19, services will be private. However, on Thurs., May 14 at 12:00 p.m. the House of Day Funeral Home will provide live streaming on their website and Facebook page.





