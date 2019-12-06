Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Hazel Elizabeth Mezo


1924 - 2019
Hazel Elizabeth Mezo Obituary
Hazel Elizabeth Mezo

Hazel E. Mezo, 95, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away peacefully Sunday, December 1, 2019 at Arbors of Oregon, Hazel was born in Toledo, Ohio on June 22, 1924 to Andrew and Sophie (Bodnar) Mezo. She was a graduate of Davis Business College and worked as an executive secretary for Libbey Glass. Hazel was an avid reader, enjoyed sewing, and cherished the time spent with her extended family and friends. Hazel is survived by her sister, Lola Fitzpatrick along with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, William Mezo.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until time of funeral service at 1:00 p.m. Interment: Willow Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the .

Published in The Blade on Dec. 6, 2019
