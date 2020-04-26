Hazel Funk (Bradford) 1937-2020
1937 - 2020
Hazel (Bradford) Funk 1937-2020 Hazel, age 82, of Toledo went home to be with God on April 18, 2020. Hazel retired from Rite Aid as a Pharmacy Tech. of 36 yrs. She was loved by all who met her and she had a great love for animals and flowers. Hazel is survived by her children, Anna Crispen, Robert (Pam) Funk, Carl Funk, Julie (Bryan) Pack, Deborah (Robert) Frederick; 9 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert W. Funk; her daughter, Connie Maginnis; and her brother, Carl H. Bradford Jr. Due to current restrictions a grave side service and wake will be held at a later date.

Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
