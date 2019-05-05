|
Hazel (Lee) Syph
Hazel (Lee) Syph, 78 passed away April 27, 2019. She was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School. Hazel worked at Ohio Bell Telephone Company, People's Savings Bank as Head Teller and Branch Manager. She was a competitive bowler winning many trophies. Hazel also enjoyed tennis and reading. She was a former member of First Church of God, Friendship Baptist Church and a current member of Family Baptist Church, serving on the Mother's Board.
She leaves to cherish her memory son, Cleo Syph, Jr. (Jenny); grandchildren, Solomon and Grace Syph; stepchildren, Sharon Syph, Vicky Syph-Hunter, Bridget Montgomery (Ted); sisters, Mable Gray, Effie Lee, Essie Wiggins, Mildred Lee; brothers, Willie Lee (Barbara) and James Lee; and a host of family members and friends.
Funeral Services are Wednesday May 8, 2019, 6:00 pm at Family Baptist Church, preceded by 5:00 pm wake. Visitation is Tuesday 4-6 pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.
Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019