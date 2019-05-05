Home

POWERED BY

Services
The House of Day Funeral Service - Toledo
2550 Nebraska Ave.
Toledo, OH 43607
419-534-2550
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 8, 2019
6:00 PM
Family Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Syph
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel (Lee) Syph


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hazel (Lee) Syph Obituary
Hazel (Lee) Syph

Hazel (Lee) Syph, 78 passed away April 27, 2019. She was a graduate of Jesup W. Scott High School. Hazel worked at Ohio Bell Telephone Company, People's Savings Bank as Head Teller and Branch Manager. She was a competitive bowler winning many trophies. Hazel also enjoyed tennis and reading. She was a former member of First Church of God, Friendship Baptist Church and a current member of Family Baptist Church, serving on the Mother's Board.

She leaves to cherish her memory son, Cleo Syph, Jr. (Jenny); grandchildren, Solomon and Grace Syph; stepchildren, Sharon Syph, Vicky Syph-Hunter, Bridget Montgomery (Ted); sisters, Mable Gray, Effie Lee, Essie Wiggins, Mildred Lee; brothers, Willie Lee (Barbara) and James Lee; and a host of family members and friends.

Funeral Services are Wednesday May 8, 2019, 6:00 pm at Family Baptist Church, preceded by 5:00 pm wake. Visitation is Tuesday 4-6 pm at The House of Day Funeral Services Chapel.

Published in The Blade from May 5 to May 6, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now